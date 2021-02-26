SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,441 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Summary Of Statewide COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours:

- Champaign County: 1 male 90s

- Christian County: 1 male 70s

- Coles County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Crawford County: 1 male 70s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 60s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 2 females 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s

- Warren County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,183,667 cases, including 20,460 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total of 17,988,085. As of last night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 174 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 19–25, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 19–25, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,726,745 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 444,500 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,171,245. A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,988 doses. Yesterday, 102,670 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the second highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

