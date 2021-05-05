SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,211 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Franklin County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases, including 22,066 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,483 specimens for a total of 22,929,518. As of last night, 2,074 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 27-May 3, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 27-May 3, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,970,775. A total of 9,450,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses. Yesterday, 40,361 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Data from this weekend from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available due to a national outage in the pharmacies system so the doses being reported as administered are likely to be low. The missing doses will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

