SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 10 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1male 80s

- Pope County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 40s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,323,170 cases, including 21,836 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,236 specimens for a total of 22,318,791. As of last night, 2,083 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 19-25, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,860,975 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses. Yesterday, 50,512 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

