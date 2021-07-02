SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 25, 2021. Almost 72% (71.8%) of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,392,552 cases, including 23,245 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, June 25, 2021, laboratories have reported 234,527 specimens for a total of 25,868,855. As of last night, 424 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 97 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 25 – July 1, 2021 is 0.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 25 – July 1, 2021 is 1.1%.

“Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend while exercising appropriate caution,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While many events are outside, it is still important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, when necessary, avoid large crowds where social distancing is not possible. For indoor events, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, and vaccinated individuals may choose to do so as well as the more virulent strain of COVID-19, Delta variant, increases in Illinois.”

A total of 12,648,167 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,150 doses. Since reporting on Friday, June 25, 2021, 288,050 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.

