SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported an additional Madison County COVID-19-related death, this time a male in his 80s.

IDPH also announced 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

This is the synopsis statewide of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Clinton County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Edwards County; 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 2 males 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases, including 19,686 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500. As of last night, 2,117 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 2–8, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 2–8, 2021 is 4.0%.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses. Yesterday, 58,189 doses were administered, almost doubled compared to a week ago Monday, February 1, when 32,559 vaccines were administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

