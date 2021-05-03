SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- Mason County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,341,777 cases, including 22,047 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,473 specimens for a total of 22,872,035. As of last night, 1,963 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 479 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 26-May 2, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 26-May 2, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses. Yesterday, 16,920 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Data from this weekend from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available so the doses administered yesterday are likely to be low. The missing doses from this weekend will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

