SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Franklin County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,370,342 cases, including 22,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,166 specimens for a total of 23,972,125. As of last night, 1,518 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 405 patients were in the ICU and 224 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 12-18, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 12-18, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,551,158 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,884 doses. Yesterday, 117,381 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The server pharmacies use to report doses was experiencing delays over the past several days and many doses were not entered. Those doses have now been added and are included in today’s number.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

