Public Health Officials Announce 1,617 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,617 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.
Boone County: 1 female 90s
Bureau County: 1 male 80s
Clinton County: 1 female 70s
Coles County: 2 males 70s
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
Grundy County: 1 male 60s
Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Lake County: 1 male 40s
Logan County: 1 female 80s
Marion County: 1 male 70s
Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
Pike County: 1 female 90s
Richland County: 1 male 80s
Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
Will County: 1 female 70s
Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 305,011 cases, including 8,836 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 29 – October 5 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469. As of last night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
