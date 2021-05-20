



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- DeWitt County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Henry County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 70s

- Logan County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 30s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,529 specimens for a total of 24,051,654. As of last night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 226 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 13-19, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 13-19, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,640,990 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,998 doses. Yesterday, 89,832 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: