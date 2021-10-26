SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 15, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,680,908 cases, including 25,590 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, October 15, 2021, laboratories have reported 773,791 specimens for a total of 34,492,598. As of last night, 1,277 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 323 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15-21, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 15-21, 2021 is 2.2%.

A total of 15,203,716 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 29,950 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 15, 2021, 209,651 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

IDPH also aligns with the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) and CDC’s recommendation for use are important steps forward as we work to stay ahead of the virus and keep Illinoisans safe.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination and booster location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

