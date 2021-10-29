SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 22, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,695,524 cases, including 25,771 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, October 22, 2021, laboratories have reported 796,018 specimens for a total of 35,288,616. As of last night, 1,256 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 22-28, 2021 is 1.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22-28, 2021 is 2.2%.

A total of 15,542,790 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 22, 2021, 348,196 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

