SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,133 specimens for a total of 23,388,864. As of last night, 1,906 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 3-9, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3-9, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses. Yesterday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: