SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 79 additional deaths. Illinois performed more than 101,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. IDPH announced a male in his 60s died of COVID-19-related complications.

This the list of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s

- Cass County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90s

- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 70s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50s

- Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Jackson County: 1 male 40s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100

- Madison County: 1 male 60s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s

- Saline County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 specimens for a total 8,571,019. As of last night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 3 – November 9 is 12.0%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 3, 2020 – November 9, 2020 is 13.1%.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle (IVHL) is reporting 3 new resident deaths in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 residents and 70 employees at IVHL have contracted COVID-19, including six residents who have passed away. IVHL has implemented testing, isolation, and sterilization protocols at the facility and is following all public health guidance in its continued response.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

