SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 5 additional deaths.

- Christian County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases, including 20,767 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826. As of last night, 1,178 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 1-7, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 1-7, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,824,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375. A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. Yesterday, 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: