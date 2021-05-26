SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Logan County: 1 male 70s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Marion County: 1 female 50s

- Marshall County: 1 male 70s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60s

- Pike County: 1 male 30s

- Tazewell County; 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County; 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520. As of last night, 1,395 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. Yesterday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

