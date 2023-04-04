HARDIN – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to discuss the study for the proposed rehabilitation or replacement of the Illinois 16/100 bridge over the Illinois River (Joe Page Bridge). The meeting will be held:

Thursday, April 20

5-8 p.m.

Calhoun High School

102 Calhoun Ave., Hardin

IDOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, has initiated the Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Study of the Joe Page Bridge, which carries Illinois 16/100 over the Illinois River to connect Calhoun and Greene counties. The Phase I study will look at options for the rehabilitation or replacement of the existing bridge. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project and obtain input.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Hanson Professional Services Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be held in an open house format. No formal presentation will be made.

The public is invited to make a comment for the record. A comment form will be provided at the meeting and via the project website at www.joepagebridge.com. The public can mail comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234. Comments can also be submitted via email to Annie.Prothro@illinois.gov on or before May 4. Telephone comments may also be made by May 4, by calling Annie Prothro at 618-346-3161.

The meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact IDOT at 618-346-3161 or 888-642-3449 (TDD) at least five days before the meeting.

