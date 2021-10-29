ST. CLAIR COUNTY– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., to discuss plans to improve Interstate 64 from west of Green Mount Road to west of Illinois 158 in O’Fallon and Shiloh in St. Clair County.

The project involves capacity and mobility improvements to Interstate 64 and the Interstate 64 and Green Mount Road interchange. The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public with information regarding the proposed improvements and provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed design.

The meeting will start with a live presentation, followed by a question and answer session in which IDOT representatives and the project consultants will respond to questions from attendees who submitted them online during the meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

To access the virtual public meeting, advance registration is required. At https://projectmeetingonline.com/i-64/, click on the Register in Advance link on the home page then enter your first and last name, email address, and click Register. Once you have registered, you will receive an email with a link to visit at the designated meeting time.

Those interested may comment for the record in writing; a comment form will be provided on the project website at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-64-Green-Mount-Road.html. Comments received by Nov. 23 will become part of the official public record. Comments may also be submitted via email to Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov and by telephone at (618) 346-3160. For more information on IDOT projects, click here.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: