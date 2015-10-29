Alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, prescription drugs and heroin – dangerous, deadly drugs that students from nearly every high school in Madison County say are accessible in their school or community. In an effort to identify the usage and influences contributing to substance abuse, the 16th annual Madison County Youth Forum will be held Monday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Meridian Ballroom.

The “Hugs not Drugs” public forum is coordinated by multiple area agencies, and co-hosted by the Madison County Youth Board and SIUE’s Eta Sigma Gamma (ESG) National Health Education Honor Society.

“SIUE is an ideal location to bring people together to discuss this health priority,” said Jennifer Caumiant, instructor in the SIUE Community Health Education Program and faculty sponsor of ESG. “Ultimately, providing an environment for these high school students’ voices to be heard will empower them, as well as foster community partnerships. It’s a public call-to-action.”

Student representatives from nine schools have previously participated in focus groups to identify the predominant drugs in their schools and communities. Data collected from the focus groups indicated that alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and prescription drugs were often perceived as acceptable coping mechanisms among students. Countywide, heroin was shown to be accessible in their communities.

“Past forums have focused on substance abuse, but interestingly this time we’ve seen a complete paradigm shift in why kids are using,” explained Amy Yeager, health promotion services manager with the Madison County Health Department. “It used to be because of peer pressure or a sense of novelty. Now stress was the biggest reason kids are using, with students indicating that parents are more lenient and society deems it an acceptable way to cope.”

Prior to the public forum, students will spend the day in breakout sessions facilitated by SIUE ESG members and Madison County Youth Board members. Groups will focus on access issues and influences related to each of the drugs. They will then recommend feasible solutions to substance abuse to a “powerful” panel of community leaders and policy makers at the forum.

“Policy changes have taken place due to recommendations at previous forums,” Yeager said. “The event is open to anyone in the community – parents, students, school sponsors or people who may have an interest in substance abuse.”

“It takes everybody doing his or her part and being open to listen to try to make a difference,” she added. “The Youth Forum is not just a one-day event. It’s a movement. The best way for these problems to be resolved is to engage youth, citizens, parents, community leaders and schools in the process and work together toward solutions.”

