The City of Alton, in conjunction with Granite City and Madison County Government, has begun soliciting community input for the 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used as a guiding document for the annual appropriation of Community Development Block Grant, Community Service Block Grant, and HOME Investment Partnership grant funds.

Residents of the City of Alton are asked to voluntarily complete a survey concerning community issues including, but not limited to, housing, infrastructure improvements, human services, economic development, and public safety. The survey is specific to the community needs of the City of Alton and can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/s/Alton_2015-2019_Conplan. Additionally, paper copies will be available at the Development and Housing office at Alton City Hall, 101 E. Third Street.

“Citizen input is critical to short and long-range planning efforts,” said Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey. “We strongly encourage citizens of Alton to participate and help affect the allocation of future grant awards.”

For additional information, residents are asked to contact the Department of Development and Housing at 618-463-3801.

