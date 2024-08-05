COLUMBIA – A bear sighting in rural Columbia, Illinois, has captured the attention of Metro East residents and authorities alike. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department shared footage of the sighting Columbia on its Facebook page on Sunday, advising the community on how to handle potential encounters with the animal.

The bear was apparently headed in a northerly direction out of Columbia, authorities said. According to the Sheriff’s Department, individuals who encounter a bear should remain calm and back away slowly. If the bear approaches, people are advised to make themselves appear as large as possible. Under no circumstances should residents approach or feed the bears, and any sightings should be reported to authorities immediately.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Columbia Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have both emphasized the importance of these guidelines. Additionally, the Illinois Conservation Police are actively involved in tracking the bears. Reports have indicated black bear sightings near Croatia Drive, just outside of town, and in the woods behind Oak Tree Drive.

Authorities have noted an increase in black bear activity in southern Illinois and Missouri. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) states that black bears cannot be hunted, killed, or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to a person or property.

Local law enforcement and conservation officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to follow all safety recommendations to ensure both human and bear safety.

More like this: