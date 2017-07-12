HARDIN - The Team Kendall Pub and Putt event has been raising funds and awareness for the Lupus Foundation now for eight years.

This year's Team Kendall Pub and Putt will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Teams of four will meet at Longnecker's Tavern to raise funds for the Lupus Foundation of America as they go to different bars around the area to play miniature golf on courses made by each bar.

Kendall Eilerman said her cousin had heard about the idea so they decided to start their own.

"It's been successful," Eilerman said. "As far as raising awareness it's done a lot. A lot of people around Calhoun now know what Lupus is. My grandpa was actually diagnosed with it and he passed away before I was born. At that time nobody really knew much about it. So it's come a long away as far as medicine and just people being aware of what it entails."

Not only has participation grown over the years but Team Kendall has received recognition for their fund raising.

"We were invited to the Purple Ball, put on by the Lupus Foundation Heartland Chapter," Eilerman said. "We received the philanthropy award. Over the course of the seven years that we had been doing it we had raised more money than any business or any single person had donated to the Lupus Foundation Heartland Chapter. So our small little community really pulled together and we've donated quite a bit."

Along with teams golfing there will be a raffle and several other activities during the event. More information about the Pub and Putt can be found on the Team Kendall Facebook page.

