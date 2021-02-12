ALTON - Psalm Theatrics will be showcasing some of their new original bible Broadway based musicals in a VIRTUAL performance streamed live from Jacoby Arts Center on Sunday, February 21, 7:00 PM. This performance is a sneak peek of musicals that will be hitting the stage in the area in the latter part of 2021.

Featuring a multi-ethnic and multi-talented cast of people from the Metro East/St. Louis area, one will enjoy excerpts from the new musicals, "The Runaway: Story of Jonah", "Beautiful Star: Esther", "Samson of Judges", Out of Darkness, and Change To Passage.

The shows are all composed, written, and directed by Illinois native Paul Herbert Pitts who was recently the theater and music teacher in the Alton School District and now teaches in the Ladue/Clayton School District.

The performance will be a virtual performance live from Jacoby Arts Center on Sunday, February 21st at 7 pm via zoom and streamed professionally.

Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

