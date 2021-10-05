GODFREY – For more than 140 years throughout the country, Prudential Advisors has been helping individual and institutional customers grow, manage, and protect their wealth. Locally, the duo of Brian Hamann and Deanna Evans recently opened an office in East Alton and are now proudly serving the entire Metro East area, including the Riverbend region, as well as parts of St. Louis.

“The company has established a reputation for delivering on the promises we make to our customers,” said Hamann. “Prudential Advisors is recognized as a trusted brand, and one of the world’s most admired companies. What makes us unique is the holistic approach we take in handling each client’s concerns.”

“Most all of our clients would be quick to share with you a deep sense of satisfaction – that their situation is much better after meeting with us,” Hamann added. “Oftentimes, no matter what their means are or where they are starting from, we can assist them in achieving the goals they have set for themselves.”

Their newly opened location at 205 W. Main St., East Alton, is directly behind the East Alton Municipal Building at the intersection of West Main and North Pence Streets. Open for in-person visits, they also have the capability for virtual meetings to accommodate customers’ needs.

As a financial professional, Hamann has achieved industry membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Evans, as a financial advisor, joins Hamann in providing experience in the insurance and investment industry dating back to 2011 with a focus on asset protection, investment and retirement planning needs, and business and estate planning strategies.

The duo celebrated the official opening of their location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association on Sept. 24. In addition to their spouses, Tammy and Alex, Prudential Regional Director Chris Green also took part in the celebration, as did East Alton Treasurer Randy Nelson and Village Clerk Lori Palmer. Others attending included RBGA Board Chair-Elect Alan Meyer, President John Keller, Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers, and Ambassadors Matt Kotzamanis and Martha Schultz.

Ribbon-cutting and open house attendees enjoyed refreshments and received tokens of appreciation from Hamann and Evans. The event also featured a door prize raffle.

“We were pleased with the success of the event and genuinely appreciate all those in attendance. We are thankful for the gracious welcome that the Village of East Alton has provided us, and from everyone else, we have encountered. We are also grateful to the RiverBend Growth Association for accepting us into their membership and are looking forward to the networking opportunities our membership will provide,” Hamann further noted.

For more information, or to contact the East Alton Prudential Advisors team, visit their website at http://prudential.com/advisor/brian-hamann or call (618) 917-4747.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

