GODFREY - Malcolm Bridges of Godfrey is approaching his 91st birthday and he brings many memories with him, from his time in post-World War II Guam to a career at Owens-Illinois Glass.

Bridges entered the Navy in 1946 right after World War II concluded and spent 18 months after boot camp in San Diego, Calif. After his enlistment in the Navy ended, he joined a Naval Civil Services unit and went back to Guam again. He worked at Owens-Illinois from 1951 until the plant closed with a total of 31.5 years with the company.

Today, he often proudly sports his Navy cap.

Malcolm grew up in Kentucky his first 17 years of his life. He said his sister and brother-in-law came out and liked the Alton area and that was a draw for him here. Malcolm first worked at the flour mill in downtown Alton. He managed the company store at this point and worked in shipping and receiving, he said.

“I met a lot of nice people in Guam,” he said. “They said I needed to get in the Naval Civil Services and come back, so I did. Guam was all shot up and a really bad looking place after the war. I have pictures that show the devastation. I think there were even some Japanese in caves that didn’t know the war was over for a lot of years. I remember vividly the sun in Guam would cook you. I had some skin issues when I returned because of the exposure to the hot sun in Guam.”

Malcolm is divorced and has three kids and grandchildren. He said he loves his family dearly. The big love of his life today is his precious dog - P-Nut, a chihuahua.

“The dog keeps me going each day,” Malcolm said with his eyes beaming, with complete adoration for the dog. The Godfrey man suggests any senior citizen should consider having a pet like his dog. He said the dog definitely lifts his spirits day in, day out.

Malcolm said he would love to go on one of the Honor Flights, but he hasn’t been asked. The Honor Flight project for him would be a good community service deed for someone to consider.

He wrote a poem one morning when he was thinking about being 91 and remembering a poem he had read about how flowers have a limited life.

Dr. John Wuellner has been Malcolm’s physician for many years and he gives the doctor much credit for his healthy lifestyle and long life.

“Dr. Wuellner is a great man,” Malcolm said. “I asked him one time, will I make 100, and he said his own mom is 94 so I could. He said, ‘Malcom, I will tell you something, take it a day at a time. Take it minute by minute. Life on earth is full of surprises.”

For now, Malcolm will take things as Dr. Wuellner suggests, one minute at a time and try to live life to its fullest as he soon approaches 91.

He will remember with fond memories his time in Guam, San Diego, the years at Owens-Illinois and his family. And probably most of all now, take care of his favorite pet - P-Nut, while in many respects the dog helps take care of him.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you have a veteran you would suggest to profile, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

Poem by Malcolm Bridges

Hello & Goodbye

On January 31, 2019, I’ll be ninety-one

My evening sun is sinking low

It won’t be long now before I have to go

Our life on earth is only a few hours

Like the frail duration of the flowers

So don’t forsake me in these few hours

Some people think some flowers

Are like some weeds but they too

Need care like all of them seeds

My time is only hours

My race is almost done, so watch

For my setting sun, note I’ll be 91.

More like this: