Proud joins SIUE men's soccer staff

Proud comes to SIUE after spending two seasons as a volunteer assistant with fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Loyola.

While at Loyola, Proud, a former standout goalkeeper, was responsible for guiding Ramblers' goalkeeper Tim Dobrowolski to back-to-back Goalkeeper of the Year awards from the MVC. Loyola finished the 2015 season with a goals against average of 0.39, which was the lowest in the NCAA. The Ramblers' staff also was named as the MVC Coaching Staff of the Year following the 2014 regular season.

Prior to his time at Loyola, Proud spent seven seasons at Louisville where he coached alongside Sanchez under Head Coach Ken Lolla. The Cardinals made six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances during Proud's tenure. Louisville appeared in the College Cup in 2010 and the Elite 8 in 2011 and 2012. During his final two years with the Cardinals, the staff was honored as the Big East Coaching Staff of the Year. Proud also spent a year on the staff at Akron, helping guide the Zips to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Proud played soccer at Fresno State, where Sanchez was a member of the coaching staff. He finished his career as the all-time saves leader for the program. He was an All-Pac-10 selection following his senior season in 2002.

The native of Auburn, Washington, earned a bachelor's degree from Fresno State in 2003. He holds a USSF National A license.