EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department announced on Friday, June 14, 2024, that it has received numerous calls regarding abandoned or orphaned fawns. The department emphasized that the best course of action when encountering a fawn is to leave it undisturbed.

"The momma deer will eventually return," the police department stated. "While cut, they are not forgotten. Fawns stay very still to conceal themselves until they are old enough to keep up with their mother.

"The mother will not stand near the fawns for fear of alerting predators of their presence."

The department's advice aims to educate the public on the natural behavior of deer and to prevent well-meaning residents from inadvertently causing harm to the young animals.