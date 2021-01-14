ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, January 14, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants on suspect David Jackson, 40 years of age, of the 7100 block of Lamont Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136. Jackson is charged with one count of Property Damage in the First Degree. He has not yet been taken into custody. A previous mugshot of Jackson is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: A call was made to police for windows being broken out at the Noah’s Ark Church. Defendant was captured in security photos throwing bricks through the windows. The identity of the Defendant was discovered over the course of the investigation of this incident as well as the investigations of at least 15 other incidents in Jennings as well as at least two in a nearby jurisdiction. The Defendant was identified by a family member. Defendant wore similar clothing in these incidents.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident or on Jackson’s whereabouts.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any additional information.

