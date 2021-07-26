ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on robbery suspect Robert Youngclaus, 48, of the 8000 block of South Hill Creek Road in Columbia, Mo., for one count of Robbery First Degree.



Youngclaus is being held on a $150,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. St. Louis County Police said please note, charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sgt. Tracy Panus, the Public Information Officer for St. Louis County Police, said: "The dissemination of the surveillance footage earlier this week led directly to tips on the suspect’s identity. This is yet another example of our media and community coming together to remove a dangerous criminal from our streets. Thank you to all."

The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to CNB Bank, located at 9111 MacKenzie Road, in reference to an alarm being triggered at the bank. A CNB Bank teller stated that a tall white male suspect entered the bank and approached her work station and put a note up against the divider. The teller said the note stated, “I have a gun, give me all of the money.” The teller asked the white male suspect if he was serious to which the suspect nodded in affirmation. The teller provided the white male suspect with a stack of U.S. currency containing a dye pack. The white male suspect fled the bank.

Officers located multiple U.S. currency bills dyed red on the ground outside of the bank. Surveillance footage from inside the bank showed the white male suspect, matching the defendant’s physical description.

Once an image of the suspect was released, officers received multiple calls identifying the defendant as the white male suspect. The defendant was later arrested and admitted to showing the note to the teller and obtaining U.S. currency. The defendant also stated that the dye pack detonated shortly after leaving the bank.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

