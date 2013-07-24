On Tuesday, August 20th, from 1:00pm-2:30pm, Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler will be presenting at Senior Services Plus. The presentation will cover topics such as how to better understand property tax bills, and how to save money on property taxes, and the senior freeze.

The presentation will be held at Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill, located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave, in Alton. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are not necessary. For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 (Michelle at extension 110) or 1-800-233-4904. Information is also provided on the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

