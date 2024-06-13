JERSEYVILLE - Three individuals from around the Riverbend face felony charges in Jersey County for crimes including property damage, drug possession, and more.

James F. Crowe, 61, of Grafton, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony. On May 21, 2024, Crowe allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to an individual’s 2013 Dodge Journey which was located at a Jerseyville residence at the time of the incident.

Court records indicate Crowe was granted pretrial release and was served a summons to appear in court, which he “refused to take [a] copy of.” His initial court appearance has been set for July 16, 2024.

Jack A. Criter, 21, of Godfrey, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. On June 1, 2024, Criter allegedly drove a gray 2021 Jeep on Route 100 at Elsah Road in Grafton without a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device (BAIID) installed on his vehicle as legally required. He was also reportedly in possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Both charges resulted in Class 4 felonies filed against Criter, who was granted pretrial release. His initial appearance in court is currently set for July 16, 2024.

Ira A. Marchbanks, 33, of Madison, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 25, 2024, Marchbanks was allegedly found to be in possession of 6.2 grams of cocaine and a metal digital scale.

Marchbanks faces a Class 1 felony for the delivery charge and a Class 4 felony for the possession charge. He has since been granted pretrial release and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

