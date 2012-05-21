Propellers can cause severe or lethal injuries in an instant of careless behavior. A recent issue of /Seaworthy/, the BoatU.S. Marine Insurance & Damage Avoidance Report, includes an article listing a number of safety rules for avoiding propeller injuries, both while on the boat and while

water skiing or swimming. Some of these rules are summarized below, but the full article is available here http://www.boatus.com/seaworthy/magazine/2012/april/AvoidingPropellerInjuries.asp.

Feet in the boat- Always keep everyone safely seated inside the boat. Never allow passengers to ride on the bow, gunwales, or transom, and never put the engine into gear until you visually confirm that everyone who was in the water is back inside the boat.

Be awake to wakes-Slow down when you see large wakes approaching, and cross wakes at an angle, not straight on.

Booze and lose-Alcohol plays a key role in many propeller injuries, so either leave the beer home or drink in moderation.

Keep a sharp lookout-Many skiers, swimmers, and divers have been killed or seriously injured by propellers, so retrieve skiers quickly and stay well clear of swimming zones and diver-down areas. Also, never back toward a skier or anyone else in the water.

Stay off platforms-Keep everyone away from slippery swim platforms while the engine is in gear. And don't use an outboard's lower unit for re-boarding. Even when propellers are not moving, they are sharp enough to cause serious injuries.

