Not only will audience members view exquisite prom dresses Friday night at the Riverbender.com Community Center, they will have the opportunity to meet television celebrity and fashion designer Johnathan Kayne as well.

The Center is teaming up with Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear to produce a Prom Fashion Show Friday, February 15. Doors open at 6, the runway heats up at 7, and the after party rolls until 10. Tickets to the show are just $10 each. Each ticket gets you a sneak peak at the latest prom fashions courtesy of Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear, a look at fabulous hair styles by Riverview

Salon, a goody bag (limited to first 100), drinks and appetizers, and admission to a special after-party. There will be door prizes, including a giveaway for a free dress.

Local teens auditioned and were selected by a panel of representatives from Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear and the Riverbender.com Community Center. Models for the show will be: Beth Birkner of Alton, Elizabeth Carr of Florissant, Ashley Dunham of Brighton, Angel Ewing of Alton, Carlie Fleming of Grafton, BreeAnn Fulcher of Bethalto, Andrew Goeken of Alton. Dylan Hamm of Godfrey, Tiffany Haug of Golden Eagle, Kaitlin Henrichs of Dorchester, Ellen Higdon of Alton, Lexi Huitt of Jerseyville, Olivia Kalmer of Edwardsville, Shannon Kamp of Golden Eagle, Leah Korte of Godfrey, Abby McNear of Brighton, Emily Robertson of Dow, Anna Scoggins of Dorsey, Christian Shultis of Godfrey, Evan Turner of Alton, and Alyssa Westfall of Elsah.

Johnathan Kayne is a successful fashion designer who placed in the top 5 on the hit Bravo TV Show Project Runway Season 3. Kayne starred in the TLC special "Gown Crazy" and has been seen on E!, ABC, NBC, Bravo, and The Style Network. The Johnathan Kayne brand of shoes, dresses, and lingerie can be found in over 3000 stores in over 40 countries.

There is limited space available for the Fashion Show. To guarantee your admission, you can purchase your ticket now at: www.riverbender.com/shopping



Tickets are also available at:

Frew's Bridal, 305 Piasa Street, Alton, IL 62002 (618)466-8820 and the Riverbender.com