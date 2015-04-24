Drivers will see heavy roadwork just outside Alton’s Clark Bridge on Illinois 143 and also on Illinois Route 3 slightly after the Eastgate Plaza area to Illinois 143.

Illinois Department of Transportation supervising field engineer John Hancock said both projects are being done by the same company simultaneously and should be completed about the same time in four weeks if all goes well. Workers are milling out and resurfacing the pavement in those areas, he said.

“There will be a single lane open in both directions at all times,” he added. “People do need to slow down a little bit and there should be minimal disturbance to traffic.”

Hancock guesses about 20 workers will be on hand at the locations when they are going full tilt. He said he didn’t think there would be any weekend work on the project.

