ALTON - The first work in preparation for the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center project started this week on the old Robert P. Wadlow Golf Course.

Brewster Excavating & Landscaping in Maryville, IL., was out Wednesday morning in full force clearing necessary trees and hauling them to a location on the property. The trees will be chipped and the company will also dig up stumps in preparation for site work.

Site work, infrastructure and water and sewer lines will soon be put in place for the project.

Brewster’s Tyler Kemper was assisting in the hauling and digging up of stumps on Wednesday morning. Trees were also being cleared for the project.

“We started yesterday (Tuesday),” he said. “Today all the trees we need cut are being taken and hauled away. We will grind all the trees up into chips.”

Kemper said he thought it would take a few more days for the present work Brewster is doing for the project to be finished.

The project is being funded primarily through Federal TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) Grants, but also Madison County Transit, city and state funds. TIGER Discretionary Grants are awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brewster Excavating & Landscaping in Maryville, IL., is a full service excavating & landscaping company. Brewster is a family owned and operated business founded in 2007. It does a variety of services, but in the beginning of this project focused on demolition and hauling.

