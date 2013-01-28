Project Homeless Connect Set for Wednesday in Alton
The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect, an important event that benefit the homeless men, women and children in Madison County, will be held this Wednesday (January 30) at The Salvation Army Headquarters, 525 Alby Street in Alton.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. more than 100 member agencies and individuals which comprise the Madison County Continuum of Care will provide a wide-range of services to the homeless. More than 100 volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.
Officials expect more than 150 people facing or experiencing homelessness will attend the event.
For a free ride to the event, call The Salvation Army at 465-7764 or one of the following pick-up sites to reserve a ride for 9:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m.
ALTON: The Salvation Army
525 Alby Street
618-465-7764
COLLINSVILLE: Collinsville Township Senior Center
420 East Main Street
618-344-7787
COTTAGE HILLS: Community Hope Center
1201 Hope Center Lane
618-259-0959
EDWARDSVILLE: Main Street Community Center
1003 North Main Street
618-656-0300
GRANITE CITY: Chestnut Mainstay
1218 19th Street
618-709-7647
WOOD RIVER: Riverbend Family Ministries
131 East Ferguson Avenue
618-251-9790
Representatives of the media are invited to attend this event.
EVENT: Project Homeless Connect
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 30, 2013
WHERE: The Salvation Army Headquarters
525 Alby Street
Alton, IL
PARTICIPANTS: People facing or experiencing homelessness; more than 100 service providers and volunteers
SPONSORS: Madison County Continuum of Care
Madison County Community Development
CONTACT: David Harrison or Stephanie Vonnahme
Madison County Community Development
618-692-8940
