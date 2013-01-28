The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect, an important event that benefit the homeless men, women and children in Madison County, will be held this Wednesday (January 30) at The Salvation Army Headquarters, 525 Alby Street in Alton.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. more than 100 member agencies and individuals which comprise the Madison County Continuum of Care will provide a wide-range of services to the homeless. More than 100 volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.

Officials expect more than 150 people facing or experiencing homelessness will attend the event.

For a free ride to the event, call The Salvation Army at 465-7764 or one of the following pick-up sites to reserve a ride for 9:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m.

ALTON: The Salvation Army

525 Alby Street

618-465-7764

COLLINSVILLE: Collinsville Township Senior Center

420 East Main Street

618-344-7787

COTTAGE HILLS: Community Hope Center

1201 Hope Center Lane

618-259-0959

EDWARDSVILLE: Main Street Community Center

1003 North Main Street

618-656-0300

GRANITE CITY: Chestnut Mainstay

1218 19th Street

618-709-7647

WOOD RIVER: Riverbend Family Ministries

131 East Ferguson Avenue

618-251-9790

Representatives of the media are invited to attend this event.

EVENT: Project Homeless Connect

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

WHERE: The Salvation Army Headquarters

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL

PARTICIPANTS: People facing or experiencing homelessness; more than 100 service providers and volunteers

SPONSORS: Madison County Continuum of Care

Madison County Community Development

CONTACT: David Harrison or Stephanie Vonnahme

Madison County Community Development

618-692-8940

