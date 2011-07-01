The Revolution is coming! The Revolution is coming!

Now is the time for a Revolution.  Roget Thesaurus says the definition of Revolution is “to bring about a radical change”.  The Greater Good is a change that needs a Revolution of the heart, mind, how we relate to our fellow beings, how we move toward a community collaboration.

In 1776, we fought the war with guns.  In 2011 the war is with us and the weapon of choice is change.  We must consider laying aside our differences and uniqueness to create community collaboration (Greater Good).

In this economic time of Redefining, Reshaping and Restarting, empowered in the brightness of this vision of a Community Center in my neighborhood and a Free Clinic.

There is a pressing need to provide a positive place for our youth to go.  The opportunity not to become a  drug dealer, drug user, a prostitute or any form of criminal activity to provide:

  • Safe Place
  • Homework Help
  • Parent empowerment Skills
  • Informative Field Trips
  • Street Camp – Inform our youth about the Streets and what’s out there
  • Instill in our youth love and responsibility for their own neighborhood

The United States has the most expensive Healthcare System in the world. Many uninsured people use the Emergency Room as if it were a Free Clinic.  Our neighborhood is with great need and limited resources.  We are in a disadvantage, low-income, high employment, and low-education and one-parent household neighborhood.  Mexico Village People would like to create a Greater Good that will provide access to healthcare, education, prevention and promote health awareness in walking distances.

WITH YOUR HELP MEXICO VILLAGE PEOPLE CAN CREATE A GREATER GOOD

 A CALL FOR ACTION:  MOVING TOWARD A COMMUNITY COLLABORATION

 ATTEND A MEETING -   HILLCREST APARTMENT

                                           1710 MUNY VISTA DRIVE  - COMMUNITY ROOM           

                                             THURSDAY,  JULY 28TH @ 9:30

 

