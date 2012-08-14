Alton, Il - One of a police officer’s worst experiences is to handle a call involving a child who has been shot due to negligence when it comes to the handling of a firearm.

More than 500 children die annually from accidental gunshots. Some shoot themselves, while others kill friends or siblings after discovering a gun.

Americans own 200 million firearms, and 35 percent of homes contain at least one gun. A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control found more than 2 million children live in homes with loaded and unlocked guns.

And if you do own a gun and think your kid won't get to it, consider this: A recent study published in the Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine found 39 percent of kids knew where their parent's guns were stored, while 22 percent said they had handled the weapons despite adult's warnings to stay away. What's more, age was not a factor in whether children had played with the guns -- 5-year-olds were just as likely to report doing so as adolescents.



The Alton Police Department hopes to reduce these incidents, by participating in Project CHILDSAFE – a nationwide program designed to help insure safe and responsible firearm ownership and storage. It was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and supported by a U.S. Department of Justice grant.

The Alton Police Department is supporting Project CHILDSAFE in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Our participation is a partnership between local law enforcement, community leaders, state agencies and businesses to distribute free gunlocks to residents of the City of Alton.

Alton Police Officers will distribute free gunlocks at two Alton intersections on Thursday, August 16th from 2:00 PM till 6:00 PM. These intersections are Statehouse Circle and Washington Avenue at Brown Street. Along with the gunlock, we will distribute literature on the safe handling of firearms and safe gun storage tips in the home.

Gunlocks will also be available at the Alton Police Department until supplies run out.

