EDWARDSVILLE - The 5th Annual Progressive Taste of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon filled stomachs Saturday while helping to fill the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

Shonda Justice said the event seems to get bigger each year with 23 restaurants opening their doors this weekend including Jilly’s Cupcake Bar, Recess Brewing, Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Doc’s Smokehouse, Bann Thai, Crushed Red and McAlister’s Deli.

Article continues after sponsor message

Justice said the turnout this year was tremendous with nearly twice as many attendees as last year.

“Everyone is coming back saying they’re so full,” Justice said. “Some people stopped at each of the restaurants.”

After the progressive tasting throughout the city, participants finished the afternoon at Edwardsville High School to cast their votes for their favorite restaurants while bidding on silent auction items to raise funds for the Glen-Ed Pantry.

Justice said once all the votes have been counted awards will be presented to the winners next week.

More like this: