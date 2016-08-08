EDWARDSVILLE - Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering, did not become dean to be a status quo person. Instead, he intends to move the School forward with a progressive mindset and creative thinking that will prepare students for the emerging trends of the engineering industry.

Karacal has served the School in multiple capacities since he joined the faculty in 1993. He assumed the role of dean in May, after having served as interim dean since January 2016.

