Neighborhood improvements also continue in Alton with the plans to demolish a derelict property at 1918 Belle Street.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Investing in our neighborhoods is the key to the economic vitality of our community. Removing dangerous structures is a priority of my administration and I will continue to work to improve our neighborhoods by removing unsafe properties.”

A right-of-way and easement agreement between the City of Alton and Illinois American Water Company for the extension of water service to the WadlowTownCenter has been drafted.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, “Investing in infrastructure to encourage development along the Beltline, in general, and the WadlowTownCenter, in particular, is a focus of my administration. The economic impact of the development of the WadlowTownCenter will benefit Alton tremendously and I look forward to this project moving forward.”