ALTON – The color scheme for the Clark Bridge in celebration of Juneteenth previously tentatively planned will not be executed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, due to "technical difficulties," Alton Mayor David Goins said today.

The Juneteenth holiday is being celebrated across the country on June 19.

Mayor Goins explained that the issues stem from programming challenges with the light displays, along with other unspecified items that need to be addressed.

The lighting plan, which includes nights of celebrations for Alton and Marquette schools as well as federal holidays, requires careful coordination and special considerations, particularly during the bird migration season significant to the Mississippi River area.

Additionally, Goins noted that plans with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) need to be finalized before the lighting schemes can commence.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, preliminary tests were conducted featuring Redbird red and blue lights for Marquette Catholic. The plan is to use these color schemes during the schools' respective homecoming and graduation dates.

"We're working through these technical issues to ensure that future displays go off without a hitch," Goins said.

