EDWARDSVILLE - Nelson Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Donna Schon, helps her students and also others throughout the district achieve math and science goals.

Schon has taught kindergarten at Nelson for 12 years and has served on the Edwardsville School District's math committee for the past two years, working to enhance the mathematics curriculum throughout the entire district. She also serves on Nelson's Drama Club, and has for the past three years.

Nelson Elementary School Principal Tanya Patton said Schon has also served on several other school committees during her time at Nelson, including Relay for Life, the science committee and the social and cheer committee.

"Within the classroom, Donna (Schon) gives 100 percent to ensure that her kindergartners are prepared for first grade," Patton said in an email. "She has assisted in enhanced spelling for kindergartens, has written proposals for technology for the kindergarten classrooms and takes a special interest in science activities to provide hands-on experiences for her students. This is in addition to an already rich kindergarten curriculum."

Among the special initiatives Schon takes with her students are science projects. Patton said Schon is constantly working with her students on experiments illustrating the wonders of science.

