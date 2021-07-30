EDWARDSVILLE — Profile hosted a Ribbon Cutting with the Ed Glen Chamber yesterday in celebration of the weight loss and nutrition program’s one-year anniversary in Glen Carbon, Ill. Due to the pandemic, Profile was not able to have an in-person grand opening last year.



“I want to thank everyone who came out to help us celebrate the milestone of reaching our first year in business. Although we have been in continuous operation since launching our Profile location in May of 2020, it felt appropriate to hold a ribbon-cutting to mark our "re-grand opening." It was also great to finally meet some of my Zoom friends in person. A special thanks go out to my family, friends, and Profile team for their continued support. Now on to year #2!” Kevin Hill, Local Owner of Profile. Kevin is an SIUE graduate and a Navy Veteran, who has been a part of the Glen Carbon – Edwardsville community for 34 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees were able to network, tour the facility, sample food products and learn more about Profile’s one-on-one weight loss coaching.

To learn more about Profile, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/. You can also find them on Facebook (@ProfilebySanfordGlenCarbon).

More like this:

Related Video: