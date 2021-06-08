EDWARDSVILLE — Profile is hosting an Open House in celebration of the weight loss and nutrition program’s one-year anniversary in Glen Carbon. The Open House is Saturday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 146 Jct Dr. West in Glen Carbon.

"Although this past year has certainly been challenging, we are happy to finally be able to open our doors and invite everyone in the community to stop by to learn more about Profile. We have already helped many of our members make positive changes towards living a healthy lifestyle and look forward to helping many more members of the community,” said Kevin Hill, Local Owner of Profile.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a free 3D body scan, a free consultation and an entry into Profile’s June BBQ Giveaway, a $500 value that includes a Kamado Grill and a variety of Profile sauces and rubs. They will also be able to meet the Profile team as well as members of the program.

To learn more about the Open House, visit the Facebook event at: https://fb.me/e/d18hGAE0q.

About Profile by Sanford:

Profile is a physician-developed, nutrition & lifestyle program serving Glen Carbon and surrounding areas. We focus on weight-loss and health coaching individualized for your personal needs. For more information and to schedule a free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.

