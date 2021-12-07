EDWARDSVILLE — Profile, a weight loss, and nutrition company located in Glen Carbon, Ill., is giving back this holiday season with donation drives for Scouting for Food and Toys for Tots.

The Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council’s Scouting for Food is an annual food drive to support agencies that provide food to those in need. This year was the Boy Scouts 36th year delivering custom-made grocery bags to local businesses and neighborhoods to collect canned goods. Profile was proud to be one of the Scouting for Food donation drop-off locations and their collected canned goods were donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville, Ill.

“I am the proud father of an Eagle Scout myself, so I was really excited for Profile to be a part of the Boy Scouts’ Scouting for Food event. Having been a member of the Glen Carbon – Edwardsville community for over 34 years, I was grateful for the opportunity to support the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and the integral services they provide for local families especially during the holiday season,” said Kevin Hill, Local Owner of Profile.

The Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program has been collecting and distributing toys for less fortunate children on Christmas since 1947. Profile is currently collecting unwrapped, new toys for Toys for Tots. If you bring in a toy to their location at 146 Jct Dr W in Glen Carbon, Ill., you will receive a free Profile Hot Cocoa or Peppermint Mocha drink mix. The deadline for toy donations is Wednesday, December 15. To view their store hours, visit: https://g.page/r/CRCxp4dX4-hEEBA.

Kevin Hill stated, “As a U.S. Navy Veteran, I am thrilled to be able to support the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program and for Profile to be a toy drop location. Every child deserves a joyful Christmas morning, and the work this program does helps make that possible.”

To learn more about Scouting for Food or Toys for Tots, visit: https://stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food/ or https://www.toysfortots.org/. For more information on Profile’s one-on-one weight loss and nutrition coaching, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.

