The professional women’s group, Women Empowering Women (WEW), is starting a new chapter in the River Bend region and is seeking new members and sponsors. The mission of this women-only networking group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life.

There are no membership fees, no referral or attendance requirements, nor any limitations on membership to be a part of this group. Women from throughout the St. Louis Metro-East River Bend region are welcome to participate.

The group will meet the third Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alton Holiday Inn, located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, January 21, with Melissa Crockett as the featured speaker. The cost to attend the networking lunch is $13 and includes a meal, drink, tax, and gratuity.

This lunch topic will focus on optimizing your online visibility professionally and effectively. Through this dialogue, entitled “Your Cyber Tattoo—Mistakes Can Be Painful!” Crockett will share with participants how to create and maintain their Professional Online Profile, a requirement for success in today’s professional world.

“Ink has permanence—in print, on your body, and on the ‘Net. Your words and actions, no matter how you choose them, are a permanent branding of the authentic you. Correcting your mistakes can be quite painful…and sometimes the image ends up being altered into something you never wanted,” she pointed out.

Crockett lives in Alton and grew up in Jerseyville. She is the lead catalyst & owner of studio6pence, a freelance commercial and creative writing firm that provides content development, marketing communications support, and administrative services to small businesses, organizations, and professionals. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the business division at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and an accomplished architectural and scenic photographer. A member of the Alton Area Business Development Association board of directors, Crockett is also the founder of River City Writers and is part of the launch group for the Riverbend Chapter of WEW.

For reservations and to learn more about WEW and how to get involved, contact Martha Morse at Reliance Bank in Godfrey, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com or 618-374-8204.

