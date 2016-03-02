EAST ALTON - An investigation revealed a masked gunman entered the Farm Fresh Convenience Store, at 7:40 E. Airline Drive, East Alton, at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, armed with a black in color pistol, demanding money.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Farm Fresh Convenience Store in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by members of the Bethalto, Wood River, and Roxana Police Departments in their response. Deputies met with the attendants who reported an unknown masked male had just robbed the store at gunpoint.

The Farm Fresh attendants cooperated with the suspect, who fled the area on foot, with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. A perimeter was set up and a canine responded, but the suspect was not apprehended.

The suspect is described as follows: a young white male, possible teenager, short with a thin build

The suspect was also described as wearing a dark in color hoodie, gloves, blue jeans, and a dark in color ski mask. A surveillance image of the suspect is attached for publication.

Anyone having information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers: 618-692-4433, (Dispatch Center); and 618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line).

