VENICE - An investigation continues into the death of an Alton man, who died following incarceration at the Venice Police Department early Wednesday morning (February 21, 2018).

The man was identified as Clifton C. Lovett, 38, of Alton. Lovett was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at 4:04 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2018. The decedent was discovered unresponsive and not breathing in his cell at the Venice Police Department at 2:55 a.m. and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The decedent had been arrested by Venice Police at 6:07 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2017, for driving under the influence and a weapons charge. At the time of his arrest, a female passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital for symptoms of an overdose.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said an autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office Thursday afternoon failed to reveal a cause of death. No evidence of trauma or foul play was found. Toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs has been ordered and is pending.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police as well. The Illinois State Police was requested by the Venice Police Department to investigate this death as an independent agency.

Funeral arrangements for Clifton C. Lovett will be under direction Serenity Memorial Chapel, LLC of Belleville, Illinois.

