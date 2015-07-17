Make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is still offering private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park.

Individuals can customize private lessons to fit within busy summer schedules. These lessons are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between now through August 3. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants, with similar swimming abilities, can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

