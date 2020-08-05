CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike both had strong messages at Wednesday's daily press conference, sharing which regions have the highest COVID-19 numbers. Both Pritzker and Ezike said that without the use of masks, proper sanitary efforts, and social distancing, the rates will continue to increase and potentially could spark additional state mitigation efforts.

IDPH announced a total of 1,759 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Madison County is reporting an overall total of 2,254 COVID-19 cases with 73 deaths and 49 new cases in the report on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madison County was 8.42 percent from Monday to Tuesday of this week, the 3-day average is 7.07 percent, the 7-day average is 7.17 percent and the 10-day average is 6.69 percent.

A total of 1,767 are quarantined in Madison County because of COVID-19.

Granite City leads the area with 400 confirmed total COVID-19 cases, followed by Edwardsville with 339 cases, Alton with 311 cases, Collinsville with 265 cases, Glen Carbon with 163 cases, Troy with 127 cases, Godfrey with 117 cases, Highland with 91 cases, Bethalto with 87 cases, Madison with 77 cases, Wood River with 66 cases, Maryville with 60 cases and East Alton with 22 cases.

St. Clair County has 3,753 confirmed total positive COVID-19 cases with 159 deaths, Macoupin County has 142 total cases with 3 deaths, Jersey has 74 cases with 1 death, Greene has 28 cases and Calhoun has 8 cases.

This is a summary of Illinois' COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 females 80s

Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Illinois has ramped up testing with more than 46,000 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Pritzker said that 46,000 tests in 24 hours was the second-most in one day in the state since the pandemic started.

Illinois' 7-day positivity rate from July 29-August 4 remains at 3.9 percent. To date, 186,471 cases of COVID-19 and 7,573 related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker encouraged individuals to get a flu shot in the coming days to prevent life-threatening situations with the COVID-19 Pandemic continuing to rage.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed that wearing a mask is important to stopping the spread of COVID-19: “Anyone who thinks wearing a mask doesn't help, you are just wrong."

Ezike said without everyone in Illinois taking further steps, the COVID-19 numbers throughout the state will continue to rise.

